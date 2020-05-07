Mouni Roy’s Twinning Picture with Her Pet Pooch is Adorable
Actress Mouni Roy has been keeping her Instafam delighted with her regular posts that give a sneak peek into her life. In her latest social media post, we saw the Gold actress sitting on a sofa while posing for the camera with her cute little pup. Mouni wore white top and socks to match with the dog’s fur.
She captioned the picture, “Hi puppy @anishavarma.”
On Tuesday, the Naagin actress shared a couple of clicks of herself. In the first picture, she was seen holding her leg up in the air. In another one, we saw her holding a book as she reaches for her toes.
She asked a question in the caption and answered it in the following line. Mouni asked, “What would you do with a brain if you had one?”
The 34-year-old actress replied by sharing lyrics of a song. “I could while away the hours... If I only had a brain… I'd unravel ev'ry riddle for my Individdle… I could think of things I'd never Thunk before, My heart all full of pain; And perhaps I'd deserve you and be. Even worthy even you. If I only had a brain. Circa’1939! #loveroftheclassics (sic.)”
What would you do with a brain if you had one? Why, if I had a brain I would, 🎵 I could while away the hours Conferrin' with the flowers, Consulting with the rain; And my head I'd be a scratchin' While my thoughts are busy hatchin' If I only had a brain. I'd unravel ev'ry riddle for my Individdle In trouble or in pain With the thoughts that you'll be thinkin' You could be another Lincoln If you only had a brain. Oh, I, could tell you why The oceans near the shore I could think of things I'd never Thunk before, And then I'd sit down and think some more. I would not be just a muffin', My head all full of stuffin', My heart all full of pain; And perhaps I'd deserve you and be Even worthy even you If I only had a brain.🎵 Circa’1939! #loveroftheclassics
Mouni has been enjoying her time at home indulging in baking, sketching and dancing. She will be next seen on the big screen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. The movie has been directed by Ayan Mukherji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan.
