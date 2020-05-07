Mouni Roy’s Twinning Picture with Her Pet Pooch is Adorable

Actress Mouni Roy has been keeping her Instafam delighted with her regular posts that give a sneak peek into her life. In her latest social media post, we saw the Gold actress sitting on a sofa while posing for the camera with her cute little pup. Mouni wore white top and socks to match with the dog’s fur.

She captioned the picture, “Hi puppy @anishavarma.”

On Tuesday, the Naagin actress shared a couple of clicks of herself. In the first picture, she was seen holding her leg up in the air. In another one, we saw her holding a book as she reaches for her toes.

She asked a question in the caption and answered it in the following line. Mouni asked, “What would you do with a brain if you had one?”

The 34-year-old actress replied by sharing lyrics of a song. “I could while away the hours... If I only had a brain… I'd unravel ev'ry riddle for my Individdle… I could think of things I'd never Thunk before, My heart all full of pain; And perhaps I'd deserve you and be. Even worthy even you. If I only had a brain. Circa’1939! #loveroftheclassics (sic.)”

Mouni has been enjoying her time at home indulging in baking, sketching and dancing. She will be next seen on the big screen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. The movie has been directed by Ayan Mukherji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

