Mouth-watering Recipes to Set the Tone For This New Year

It is said that the first day of the year sets the tone for the rest of the year. Spend it in a great way and you are supposed to have a great year ahead. So, gear up to spend the day in the best possible way, create happy memories, and kick-start the new year.

While you do so, we present to you some great, yummy recipes to brighten up your mood.

Start the year afresh by diving into some of these gorgeous delicacies:

1. Parmesan Herbed Noodles or Ceylon chicken Curry Noodle soup:

Tweak your classic recipes and give the dishes a great makeover by opting for this comforting, immunity-boosting, noodles recipe. Add some edamame to it. Noodles symbolize long life, resilience, and are considered to fetch good luck in some traditions.

2. Ravioli in creamy squash sauce: Bring restaurant-styled delicacies to your home by making this tasty dish. Made with spinach, vegetable broth, walnuts, garlic, winter squash and cheese- this recipe will prove to be the yummiest.

3. Chicken Parmigiana in cheese: Cooked in olive oil, sprinkled with basil leaves, mozzarella cheese, bread crumbs, served with tomato sauce and Italian seasoning- cheesy chicken parmigiana is sure to melt your heart away. You can enjoy the dish with a glass of red wine or any mock-tail of your choice.

4. Orange pomegranate salmon:

A vibrant, beautiful, mouthwatering salmon recipe to jumpstart your new year would be orange pomegranate salmon. Cooked in virgin olive oil, in 1 cup of pomegranate, onion slices, sprinkled with dill, orange slices, this meal is something to crave for. It will be a stunning addition to your food platter.

5. Spanish-style Paella:

Loaded with chunks of shrimps, sausages, veggies, this ethnic recipe is an exquisite dish. Tender cooked rice, broth, chicken, topped with fresh parsley, lemon wedges, saffron, cayenne- this recipe is a must-try for all foodies this new year.

Let’s usher in the new year by treating ourselves to delectable, unique dishes and pamper our taste buds a little. You deserve this treat for sure.