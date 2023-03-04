Move Over Bhang, Enjoy Your Holi To The Fullest With These Spirits

Holi is just around the corner and palpable excitement can already be felt all around, as people seem to be gearing up to celebrate this festival of colours with fervour. However, apart from colours, this festival is also traditionally associated with merry making, feasting and having a good time together in harmony. Gujiya, Malpua, Chhole Puri, and not to forget Thandai, are the most essential parts of the Holi feast; and when it’s Holi, who would mind adding a little bhang to the Thandai in offing? But, truth be told, making authentic Thandai is no kid’s play. Hence, we have got the perfect solution to keep the fun bar high at your Holi gathering. Pick any from this list as per your taste, we can assure you of a true ‘Happy’ Holi!

A strong brew

With summer almost kicking in, this Holi is likely to be the sweltering kinds, and what can be better than some chilled beer with friends over lip-smacking snacks? Therefore, our first suggest is Godfather Super 8, the strongest beer in the country with 8% abv, the highest permissible in India. It is a strong brew that has attained iconic status among beer lovers. The beer has notes of coriander and pale malt, and has German bitters along with choicest Indian malts. It is brewed over a long cycle that adds to the great taste. The resultant smooth and refreshing drink is a class apart beer that is loved by all.

A light and smooth beer

Well, if a strong beer is not what you prefer, we have got you covered too, with Kotsberg Premium Pils, a light and smooth beer with 4.5% abv. The beer is brewed with Barley, rice and German Hops. While the German Hops give this beer a unique taste, barley give it the color tone and malty sweet flavour, and rice lends it a crisp and refreshing taste. It won the gold medal at the prestigious Brussels Beer Challenge, 2022.

Finest single malt

Named after one of the pioneers of the Indian AlcoBev industry, Dewan Gian Chand who founded DeVANS way back in 1940s, this is perfect for those who shy away from the frothy brew. This Single Malt, crafted in Jammu, has already received rave reviews from the likes of whisky critic Jim Murray, who hailed it as the ‘finest single malt he has tasted from India’. He claims that it has the most refined taste. While the thin oils add delicate notes to it, the whisky has pineapple drop candy sweetness, hints of barley and a backbone of vanilla. This Holi, choose nothing but the best for your party or after party.

Rum love

This all-time classic drink needs no introduction as it has a dedicated fan base of its own. Launched in 1935, it is considered as India’s biggest India made foreign liquor brand with ABV of 42.8%. It has a sweet taste and aroma that makes it quite popular amongst rum lovers. Available in variants that are aged for 7 years, 12 years and the likes, this one at the Holi party will speak volumes about the taste in alcohol of the host.

A distinct flavour

It is produced in Scotland by William Grant & Sons at the Girvan distillery. Hendrick’s was launched in 1999 and has ABV of 44%. Comprising of cucumber and Bulgarian rose as its main flavour, it is bottled in a dark brown bottle that lends to the elegance of the drink. This particular Gin has a very distinctive flavour all because of the 2 styles of distillation used in preparation of this drink. It is must buy for those who are expecting more guests on Holi, because Gin lovers would never swap their drink with anything else.

Smooth and mellow flavours

This Swedish Vodka brand is indisputably the most famous vodka across the globe. With ABV of 40% it is a 100% wheat Vodka that has no added sugar and is hailed as the cleanest vodkas in the world. This time tested recipe is about 30-year-old and has earned many loyal fans. The smooth and mellow flavours enhanced by the clear bottle have made this drink iconic, thus a must have in your home bar when you invite guests for Holi.

