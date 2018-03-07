Move Over Rita Moreno, Faye Dunaway Too Re-Wore Her Oscars 2017 Outfit; See Pics

After the infamous Oscars Best Picture mix up in 2017, the Academy Awards decided to have presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announce the winner of same category for a second time on March 5. And this time, the two ended up announcing the winner correctly, without any confusion or mix of any sort.Little did we know that the impact of last year's big blunder was so huge that Faye Dunaway, in order to pay attention to detail and get everything spot on, would repeat her 2017 Oscars red carpet dress.Although, there's nothing wrong or shameful about repeating outfits, it's amazing to see how Dunaway got down to getting every detail in place before the second time she got on stage to announce the Best Picture category winner.The legendary actor was seen donning the same Esteban Cortázar ensemble -- a double-breasted tuxedo-inspired gown with sheer fabric at the bottom -- that she wore at 2017 Oscars red carpet.The only difference in the two appearances being, while this year, Dunaway got on stage sporting the same outfit as last year, before presenting the award she changed into a white gown, courtesy Prabal Gurung.Take a look.Faye Dunaway's stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a picture of the star sporting the ensemble at OScars 2018. Take a look.(Photo: Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty at the 90th Academy Awards/ Reuters)In 2017, Faye Dunaway was clicked at the red carpet in the same Esteban Cortázar ensemble.(Photo: faye Dunaway at the 89th Academy Awards' red capet/ Reuters)(Photo: Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty at the 89th Academy Awards/ Reuters)But Dunaway wasn't the only one who re-wore her outfit. American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish also re-wore the white Alexander McQueen gown she wore while hosting Saturday Night Live back in November and to the Girls Trip premiere in July.Hollywood legend Rita Moreno too re-wore her 1962 black gown, with a slight modification the to neckline. Take a look.Rita Moreno arrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph present the award for best documentary short subject at the Oscars in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)