GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Move Over Stripes and Florals, Here are a Few Must-Have Prints for This Season

Polka Dots, gingham to geometric, these prints are ruling the fashion game this season.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 24, 2018, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Move Over Stripes and Florals, Here are a Few Must-Have Prints for This Season
File image of Priyanka Chopra. Image: AP
While florals and stripes are still right on top on the list of fashion trends in 2018, you certainly can't overlook the other prints that are gradually catching up. In fact, it's the retro styles that are making a comeback this season with dotty designs and gingham being embraced by fashion lovers.

So, if you are bored of sporting stripes and florals, here's how you can give a twist to your spring/summer style by adding some chic prints to your wardrobe.

Polka Dots

While all prints may come and go, this dotted design never really ceased to be in trend. From B-town celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma to renowned international fashion bloggers and models, everyone has tried their hands at this sophisticated retro dotty design this season.





Gingham

This old-fashioned trend made a comeback this year on all platforms including social media, runways and celebrity wardrobes. While the checkered print isn't a new invention in the world of fashion, but it certainly is having a moment this season with celebrities, fashion bloggers from across the world embracing this design (tops, dresses, trousers etc) and slaying in it at various events.

Recently, the much-talked about global star Priyanka Chopra too sported this trend while on a date with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. Take a look.





Geometric

Geometric prints are definitely in vogue this season. Celebrities including actress Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are swooning over this trend and we thought you might just want to try it. From squares, triangles, diamonds to quadrilaterals, this bold fashion trend is certainly one to embrace and make a fashion statement in.

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on





Quirky Designs

Opt for some quirky designs including a tribal vase print, heritage fish gold foil print, cacti print among others from House of Masaba and step out looking glamorous and appearance ready for any given occasion. In fact, some fast fashion brands are also offering a variety of quirky prints on outfits to take the fashion game a notch higher.

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on



Also Watch

| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...