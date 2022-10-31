Mrunal Thakur Gives Halloween Mood the Perfect Twist in a Gorgeous Black Saree

Mrunal Thakur is on a quest to make us drool with her fashion diary snippets. Mrunal’s fashion diaries are drool-worthy and envy-inspiring, whether he is wearing casual clothing or fusing ethnic and casual vibes to create amazing ensembles. Mrunal celebrated the festival season in style and provided us with important fashion cues for all the festivities that are coming up. Mrunal, an outstanding fashionista, continues to crush fashion goals with snippets like a pro. Our favorite ethnic diaries belong to the actor. Mrunal continues to make her followers swoon with images and videos from her ethnic fashion diaries, which range from lehengas to the six yards of grace.

On Monday, Mrunal posted a set of photos of herself looking chic in the six yards of elegance, which may be worn to a party for Halloween or a festive evening if you want to stand out from the crowd. For the photos, the actor wore a black saree and looked extremely lovely. Her curves were highlighted by the black organza saree, which hugged her figure. With a black sequined top that was extensively embroidered in silver resham threads, Mrunal gave her outfit the appropriate glitter. The neckline of the sleeveless blouse was really low. Mrunal completed her daytime ensemble with a diamond neck choker and diamond earrings.The actor used several black heart emoticons in the caption to proclaim her passion for the color black.

Mrunal finished off her ensemble for the day with a pair of black pumps. The star stood for the inside photo shoot with her hair open in wavy curls with a side part. Mrunal achieved the look flawlessly while raising the bar for fashion using grey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.

