Mrunal Thakur: I will Get Married in JJ Valaya's Designs, We Just Have to Find a Groom Now

Mrunal Thakur was over the moon as she returned to the ramp at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week as JJ Valaya’s showstopper. The actress said that she had always admired the designer’s work and her friends couldn’t believe it when she told them she was going to be walking the ramp for him. Just before she was about to go on the runway, News18 caught up with the actress for a quick chat.

“I’m really excited to walk in front of the audience because I was really missing this and I was dying to be here. When I told my friends I’m walking for JJ Valaya, they were like, ‘Are you serious?’ The first time I met him, I called him sir, and he refuses to be called that. It just feels surreal, because I’ve always seen his designs and had a desire to wear his outfits. And I never thought that I would be walking as a showstopper for him. It just makes me feel like really grand. I also got to know that the fabrics are environment friendly. So I’m really excited to get into the outfit and walk the ramp," Mrunal said.

Is acting easier than walking the ramp, we asked. “Yeah, acting is easier, obviously, because we do it every day. I don’t know how the models do it, but hats off to them. I mean, every actress has that fear of falling," Mrunal laughed.

Talking about her personal style, Mrunal said, “I’m extremely comfortable in Indian outfits. People say that I have an Indian body, so I think saris or churidars with kurtis are some things that I love and I am comfortable in wearing over and over again."

As opposed to JJ’s usual heavy couture style, the outfits he created for this pret collection, using a new fabric called Tencel Luxe, were way more wearable. After the show, Mrunal couldn’t stop gushing over how comfortable the outfit is.

“Isn’t it every girls’ dream to be walking for JJ Valaya? And I can’t tell you how comfortable this outfit is. I am ready to rock the dance party outside. I am absolutely ready for a destination wedding," said Mrunal. The designer quickly added, “She is getting married in JJ Valaya", which made the Jersey actress burst out in laughter and say, “I will get married in JJ Valaya, we just need to find a groom now."

