Mrunal Thakur Shares Benefits Of Missing Work Amid COVID-19
Mrunal Thakur says she is taking the quarantine time to take care of her skin care, which she would neglect otherwise.
Actors, no doubt, must be missing going to sets and performing in front of the cameras amid coronavirus lockdown, but there are several benefits too of staying home. And Mrunal Thakur has listed one important advantage i.e. getting time to take care of one's skin.
Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: "Well let's look at the brighter side! I miss work but one benefit of missing work is that it allows you to take care of the things you usually choose to neglect due to the lack of time.
"My skin care has been lacking quite a lot over the past months, make up, dust and pollution to name a few of the conditions. Finally taking care of it letting it heal and breathe again is definitely starting to show. I feel more like myself again and feeling more confident."
She then asked her fans and followers to share how they are utilising their time and said, "Tell me, what are you dedicating your time to during times like these? .
On the film front, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan. She will also be seen in Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dassani.
