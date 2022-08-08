Mrunal Thakur’s Honey-Sugar Homemade Face Mask For People With Sensitive Skin

Every day, when we step outside, we come in contact with dust, pollution, and bacteria. Our face is much more sensitive than the rest of our bodies and needs cleansing to get rid of the unwanted debris. Clogged pores often result in the formation of acne and rashes. Many people follow a thorough skincare routine which comprises the use of face masks, cleansers, toners, and moisturizers to keep their skin healthy.

However, in cases of people having sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical products on their faces without the consultation of a doctor can deliver unwanted results. If you are someone who has sensitive skin, prone to pimples and dryness, home remedies are the best option for you.

Recently, Bollywood and Marathi actor Mrunal Thakur featured in a Tweak India’s video where she talked about using a homemade face mask for people with sensitive skin.

In the video which starred other celebrities and social media influencers like Sejal Kumar, Shruthy Menon, and Jessica Ruth, Mrunal Thakur said that one of the best pieces of advice her grandmother gave her was to opt for natural products for her skin.

She shared a special homemade face mask with honey and sugar that serves to be the perfect mix for anyone dealing with sensitive skin. According to the 30-year-old actor, all you need to do is take two tablespoons of honey and one tablespoon of brown sugar in a bowl and mix the two ingredients. “If you have white sugar that is also fine,” said Mrunal.

For the next step, you have to take the back of a spoon and apply the honey-sugar mixture evenly to your skin. Use your fingers to rub the paste on your skin gently. Mrunal added that although the mixture is a bit sticky, the end results are amazing. “I know it is a bit chip-chip. But, trust me, it is worth it,” said the actor.

The honey-sugar mixture can be used as a scrub. After wiping off the mixture from your face, Mrunal recommended using aloe vera to soothe your skin and keep it moisturized.

“You need something to soothe your skin. An aloe vera is very very good,” said the Jersey actor.

She further advised the viewers to take the pulp of an aloe vera plant and apply it to their faces. Keeping it for one minute, you have to use a cotton ball and dab it on your face gently to remove the aloe vera.

“Take the pulp and just rub it on your skin. You can rub for just 20 seconds to one minute. Then take a tissue and gently dab it,” explained Mrunal. For those who don’t like the smell of aloe vera, Mrunal had a Plan B for them. “Just use a cold water towel and dab it,” Mrunal concluded.

So, are you going to apply the homemade facemask that Mrunal suggested for clear and flawless skin?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here