Mrunal Thakur's is setting screens on fire in this sizzling black gown

Mrunal Thakur is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Dhamaka, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress, who has received several plaudits for her skills, is gradually and steadily cementing a place in the hearts of the people. Along with her movies, Mrunal’s sartorial choices are also the talk of the town. The Toofan actress is a real fashionista, who knows how to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. Don’t believe us? See yourself.

Mrunal recently did a shoot with a leading magazine. And, the pictures made their way to the Internet. From a all-black gown to a multi-coloured number, the actress has nailed each and every look like a pro. Only Mrunal can carry this thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. Agree? The actress looks like a vision. The two-layered diamond necklace has amplified the overall appearance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWa7cNvt8wU/

This black sheer body-hugging gown with a sequined pattern is just made for Mrunal. Her dewy make-up and sweetheart neckline have glammed up the look. She captioned the picture, “Ready for Dhamaka?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWatkPRNbiM/

Mrunal’s vibrant attitude has complemented the off-shoulder multi-colored gown with abstract designs and ruffle embellishments. Her statement earrings were the picture’s crowning glory.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWbLVzLtSxP/

Mrunal eradicated our midweek blues in this neon green crop top with bishop sleeves and matched it with contrasting white high-waisted pants. Her strappy heels added an extra charm to her persona.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWJNTsqtbGK/

What do you think about the sizzling looks of Mrunal?

