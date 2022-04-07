Mrunal Thakur’s summer look is perfect to enhance your mood with colours

Mrunal Thakur slays in every look. The Jersey actor is known to carry every dress with grace and beauty. After making headlines for posting a bikini photo with “courage”, Mrunal is now giving us perfect summer outfit inspiration.

Mrunal has shared a group of photos from her recent photoshoot in which she is carrying a casual yet trendy look. She is wearing a turtle neck full sleeves multi-coloured top with a pair of flared blue denim pants. The mesh top from the label Dhruv Kapoor is perfect to keep you away from summer tan by covering your arms and neck. The colours of Mrunal’s t-shirt remind us of the beautiful and colourful spring. Denim is the perfect partner for every season. The comfortable denim Mrunal is wearing is from the brand Massimo Dutti.

Mrunal kept her makeup subtle and nude to compliment her look. To complete the look, she chose to keep her hair open in beachy waves. She styled her outfit with Louboutin black heels and hoop earrings from Anmol Jewellers. Mrunal’s mesmerising look was assembled by the celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay.

Fans loved Mrunal’s summer vibes and showered her with love and compliments. One of the users compared her with international star Kendell Jenner while another called her gorgeous.

This isn’t the first time Mrunal is giving us summer outfit inspiration. Earlier, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram donning a blue and white checked midi dress. The t-shirt dress looks casual, classy, and chic. It is perfect for a day party or even for college.

On the work front, Mrunal is all set to appear opposite Shahid Kapoor for her next film, Jersey. The box office is going to witness a major clash on April 14 as Jersey and KGF Chapter 2 are both releasing on the same date.

