MS Dhoni Places the Environment First with His First-ever Green Fashion Endorsement

Giving sustainable fashion a ‘cool’ name, former Indian captain MS Dhoni adds yet another feather to his hat with his first-ever green fashion endorsement. The uber-cool Indian cricketer has been roped in by men’s brand Indian Terrain to endorse sustainable clothing. The sustainable collection features Dhoni sporting a wide range of casual, sleek, and well-fitted clothing that is ethically manufactured by the brand. MS Dhoni, who is known for his casual yet chic style, understands the importance of responsible fashion and is seen voicing his opinion about sustainable clothing in the endorsement. He says, “Times are changing and so is fashion. We choose fashion that makes you feel good and places the terrain first.”

Dressed in casual white tee complementing his suave, well-trimmed beard, Dhoni has always loved experimenting when it comes to his looks. Just like Dhoni’s fashion sense which is casual yet chic, the sustainable clothing line features a wide range of eco-friendly T-shirts, trousers, and shirts. Known for their ethical practices and sustainable fashion, Indian Terrain through this endorsement with MS Dhoni wants to spread awareness among consumers about the under-developed sustainable farming practices and environmental impact of their buying decisions.

Commenting on bringing MS Dhoni on board, Charath Narsimhan, managing director, Indian Terrain Fashions Limited, says, “To have a personality like MS Dhoni as the face of the campaign is indeed a reassuring movement as we are confident that more consumers will become mindful of their buying decisions and its impact on the environment. We are sure that with MS Dhoni on board our sustainable collection will pick up pace and contribute nearly 15% of the festive season sale this year.”

With the rise in demand for clothing brands to provide more sustainable options at an affordable price point, Indian Terrain is now looking at adding 50% of its collection under the sustainable fair-trade banner within the next five years.

He further adds, “We are happy to be further strengthening our commitment towards becoming India’s first retail fashion brand that offers sustainable clothing options for consumers who are moving towards green fashion. We are elated to have MS Dhoni on board for this campaign and have someone of his stature help us magnify what we believe in and stand for.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.