Earth, water, air, fire and ether are the five fundamental components that make up a human body, according to Ayurveda. The earth is abundant in vitamins, minerals and other substances that can help you live healthier lives and repair your body holistically. Mud therapy is one such fantastic treatment. The therapy is an ancient naturopathic treatment that has been used to promote healing and relaxation for ages.

It is slowly gaining popularity throughout the world as it arguably benefits your skin, helps you get rid of rashes, promotes blood circulation and even keeps you healthy. Additionally, by eliminating dead skin cells and reestablishing the pH balance, mud therapy detoxifies the body and rejuvenates the skin. It also helps the body battle harmful poisons. Mud therapy can also treat a wide range of chronic health issues and get rid of illnesses. Here are 5 surprising benefits of mud therapy:

1. Beneficial for skin

Mud baths are very beneficial for the skin. Another element of Earth is Fuller’s Earth, also known as multani mitti, which is a very popular skincare product. Applying multani mitti to the skin is advantageous. According to Ayurveda, multani mitti has the power to regulate Pita dosh. To get rid of all impurities and restore the skin’s natural radiance, it detoxifies it.

2. Stress relief

Mud is a natural coolant, making it suitable to control stress and regulate body temperature. Mud therapy can be used to treat neural conditions like stress, anxiety disorders, insomnia, post-traumatic disorders, etc. It helps in unblocking brain-bound neuronal connections.

3. Improves blood circulation

Blood circulation is reported to be improved by mud therapy. Given all of the advantages of improved blood circulation, mud therapy is a desirable alternative for treating a range of medical conditions. Mud therapy has been used for millennia and although it may not be widely used, it can deal with diseases like obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, as per some studies.

4. Good for eyes

Eye problems are common in people who spend a lot of time in front of computers. To improve eye health, Ayurveda advises smearing mud on the eyes or wading barefoot in a mud bath. Numerous studies support this therapy’s effectiveness in preventing age-related eye conditions like glaucoma.

5. Improves gut health

The detoxifying properties of mud aid in removing toxins and other toxic substances from the body. These toxins might occasionally be the cause of gastrointestinal problems including indigestion, constipation, etc. Mud application to the stomach can be beneficial in resolving these problems.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here