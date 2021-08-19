Muharram 2021 Date: History and Significance of Ashura

The second most sacred and holy occasion of Islam, Muharram will be marked this year on August 20. Just like Ramadan, Muharram also depends on the date of moon sighting and is also called Muharram-ul-Haram. It is the first month of the Islamic Year or the Hijri calendar that has 354 or 355 days. As per the Islamic beliefs, Prophet Muhammad, who was considered to be a messenger of God, called the month of Muharram as the ‘sacred month of Allah’.

The month of Muharram commenced on August 11 in India, while August 20 will mark the day of Ashura – the most remembered day of the month. It marks the day when Hussain was left in the desert without food and water and killed mercilessly by enemy soldiers. Know about the history and significance of this day.

Muharram 2021: History and significance

The history of Muharram dates 1443 years back when Prophet Muhammed and his companions were forced to move from Mecca to Medina on the first day of Muharram in Circa 622 AD. As per the legends, he was forbidden from spreading the message of Islam in Mecca. The day Ashura is observed on the 10th day of Muharram to mourn the death of Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of the Prophet. He was martyred in the Battle of Karbala on the day of Ashura in 680 AD.

Muharram is different from other Islamic festivals as this is a month of mourning and praying and no celebrations take place. This month is particularly important for Shia Muslims. While Shia Muslims mourn the death of Hussain by forming a chain and beating themselves, which is known as Tatbir or Qama Zani, the Sunni Muslims spend their day by observing fast and chanting “Ya Hussain” or “Ya Ali”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here