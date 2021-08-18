Muharram 2021: Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook Post & Whatsapp Status

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar and is considered the second most pious month after Ramadan. The term Muharram in English means ‘forbidden’ and so those practicing Islam refrain themselves from negative activities. The 10-day period of Muharram is spent in offering prayers and doing self introspection. The first day of the auspicious month is known as Al Hijri and the tenth day is marked as Ashura by muslims around the world. This year the day of Ashura is falling on Friday, August 20.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis many people many not be able to mark the day with their loved ones and family. It is at this time that virtual greetings will play a humungous role.

You can send across any of the following messages to your near and dear one on the auspicious day:

Allah is one but his presence is everywhere. Just feel it! Greetings on Muharram!

May Allah bless you on Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, and one of the four sacred months of the year!

May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, and cleanliness. Muharram Mubarak!

I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being on this pious occasion of Muharram.

Muharram Mubarak to you. I wish this New Year brings an abundance of happiness, health, and prosperity in your life.

In this holy month of Muharram, may Allah give you the strength and good health.

To extend the greetings of the day with your virtual family, you can share these quotes as noble reminders on the day:

I cried an ocean of tears, but nobody cared. I cried in sujood and Allah gave me saber. Muharram Mubarak!

Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light which has been sent down with him. Muharram Mubarak!

Get close to Allah before getting close to anyone else; Allah without a man is still Allah but a man without Allah is nothing. Happy Muharram!

Allah is not punishing you. He is preparing for you. Trust his plans, not your pain. Muharram Mubarak!

On the occasion of Muharram, let us thank Allah for all His blessings. Let us praise Him for all his love and care. Muharram Mubarak!

Never get affected by other people’s words. Have faith in yourself and Allah. Happy Muharram!

Muharram is the festival that reminds us all to always embrace peace and happiness and spread the message of brotherhood and togetherness. Happy Muharram!

