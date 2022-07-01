Mulberry Fruit: History, Interesting Facts and Benefits of Shahtoot

Shahtoot or Mulberry is a purple pink succulent fruit and can be found across India — from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The taste of each type may slightly vary from the other. This article curates Mulberry’s history, benefits and interesting facts related to it.

History

Shahtoot trees were cultivated in the past for the purpose of sericulture (rearing silkworms). Silkworms feed on Mulberry leaves and produce silk. The practice of Sericulture began in China. Since then, it is thought that Mulberry originated in China. This was passed to India by Tibetan folks during 140 B.C.

Benefits:

Healthy immune system- Mulberry fruit contains certain alkaloids. These alkaloids are a type of white blood cell which will tackle the infection.

Supports healthy blood sugar levels- Mulberry fruit balances and controls the sugar level.

Prevents Bone degeneration – Mulberry fruit is rich in Vitamin K, Calcium and Iron. They also contain some traces of Magnesium and Phosphorus. These components are vital for the maintenance of healthy bone tissues.

Supports brain health: According to research, Shahtoot enhances cognitive and neuroprotectants in the brain. Despite these results, further studies still need to be done for clarification.

Interesting facts:

Ancient Romans used leaves of white Mulberry in the treatment of diseases related to the mouth, trachea and lungs.

Mulberry is used by Native Americans as a cure for dysentery.

Mulberry fruit is a rich source of vitamins C, A, E and K. It also provides other essential nutrients like Potassium, Iron and Magnesium.

The mulberry tree starts producing fruit 10 years after it’s planted. The color of the fruit depends on the variety. Colours are usually black, purple, pink, red and white.

Mulberry has oval leaves with irregular edges. Bright green leaves change into yellow during the Autumn season.

Orange, Red, Purple, Black, and Blue pigments isolated from Mulberry’s fruit can also be put to use. They are used as colouring agents in the food and fabrics industry.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

