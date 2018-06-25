English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Multi-tasking Makeup Launches to Make Summer Beauty Easier
Latest multi-tasking launches for summer 2018.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ shironosov / Istock.com)
Minimalism has been a major trend for some time now, and the beauty industry has risen beautifully to the occasion with the innovation of multiple time-saving products that walk the line between skincare and makeup. Here are some of the latest multi-tasking launches for summer.
Kiehl's
Luxury skincare giant Kiehl's has just introduced its "Glow Formula Skin Hydrator," which delivers a short-term dose of illumination, acting as an instant highlighter. The product also claims to improve the skin's radiance over time, due to the fact that its moisturizing effects last for 24 hours.
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Beauty's new summer makeup collection "The Coconut Fantasy" includes a limited edition "Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter" that contains both coconut milk and coconut water for an intensely hydrated complexion. The highlighter also gives a warm rose-gold glow, and can be worn over or under foundation.
Nars
Last month saw cult cosmetics brand Nars update its "Orgasm" collection with a trio of new products that included the "Afterglow Lip Balm." Incorporating the rosy pink and gold-flecked shades of the original "Orgasm" blush, which launched back in 1999, the lip balm also contains monoï oil for hydration purposes and features a combination of antioxidant ingredients to help protect the lips.
Milk Makeup
Vegan beauty brand Milk Makeup claims to have come up with a way to improve eyelash health, with its new "Kush High Volume Mascara." Containing cannabis oil to condition and nourish the lashes, the mascara also promises to increase the appearance of thickness.
The Body Shop
If you have acne-prone skin, you might be reticent to apply heavy makeup that could potentially exacerbate the issue. The Body Shop's new "Matte Clay Concealer" contains tea tree oil, known for its blemish-clearing properties, and has a lightweight, breathable formula that won't clog up the pores.
