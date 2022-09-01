Mumbai: You Can Get Prasad Online From Lalbaugcha Raja This Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Here's the Direct Link

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started with religious fervour across the country on August 31. After a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai installed a 14-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja or ‘King of Lalbaug’, located in Putlabai Chawl, is the most visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaugh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja.

This year, the pandal’s theme is Majha Ganeshotsav, Majhi Javabdari (my Ganeshotsav, my responsibility). The mandal has also tied up with Jio Mart and Paytm to deliver the prasad to the door of the devotees through online.

HOW TO ORDER PRASAD ONLINE

According to the information available on Lalbaugcha Raja official website, on JioMart, prasad is available “in the form of two laddus and it will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.”

You may order Prasad now by clicking on the link and following the instructions on the website: https://www.jiomart.com/customer/lcr-fc?utm_source=mandal&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=LKR-JM-1

On Paytm, prasad will be available in the form of 250 gms dry fruits for devotees all over India and abroad.

Click here to order it from Paytm: https://webappsstatic.paytm.com/h5dthrecharge/v1/ganesh-utsav-22/index.html

LALBAUGCHA RAJA LIVE DARSHAN

Those who are unable to visit one of the most popular pandal in Mumbai, can do Live darshan of the idol online. Click here for live feed of Lalbaugcha Raja:

The temple authorities have also given coverage rights to a mobile application called Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. It is a free app that can be downloaded and used on iOS, Android, and iPad.

LALBAUGCHA RAJA GANESHOTSAV MANDAL

Founded in 1943, Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is one of the most famous among all. The pandal has several carving patterns patented. With devotees visiting the pandal not just from Mumbai but around the country, the waiting period for the darshan of the Ganesha idol sometimes goes up to 24 hours.

