Music Therapy Helps Stroke Patients Recover Faster

Researchers have found that listening to music helps stroke patients recover by stimulating their brain and lifting their mood.

The study, published in the journal Topics in Stroke Rehabilitation, found that music therapy sessions have a positive effect on the neurorehabilitation of acute stroke patients.

The research was carried out on a 26-bed stroke and rehabilitation unit at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge in the UK. In total, 177 patients took part in 675 Neurologic Music Therapy (NMT) sessions over a two-year period.

"Our study found that Neurologic Music Therapy was received enthusiastically by patients, their relatives, and staff," said study lead author Alex Street from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in UK.

According to the researchers, music therapy is understood to help stroke patients through mood regulation, improved concentration, and promoting changes in the brain to improve function, known as neural reorganisation.

Lots of repetition, or 'massed practice', is central to neurorehabilitation.

In addition to playing physical instruments (keyboard, drums and hand-held percussion), iPads featuring touchscreen instruments were used in the trial to help patients with hand rehabilitation, through improving finger dexterity, and cognitive training.

NMT sessions were run alongside existing stroke rehabilitation treatment, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and clinical psychology.

Of the 139 patients, relatives and hospital staff who completed questionnaires, the average response was that NMT was "helpful" or "very helpful".

And of the 52 patients who completed mood scale questionnaires, there was a reduction in "sad" and an increase in "happy" responses immediately following a session.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.