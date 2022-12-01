“Music: Universal Language”- 2nd Edition Of The ASEAN-India Music Festival

Music is a language that transcends boundaries and is the best way to unite different cultures. With that exact thought in mind, The Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) and Seher organised the 2nd edition of the ASEAN India Music Festival to promote cultural exchange and cultural understanding, celebrating 30 years of ASEAN-India diplomatic relations.

The venue- Purana Qila which was lit with lanterns and lights was the perfect place to organise such a vivacious celebration of cultures.

The ASEAN countries – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – participated in the festival on 18, 19 and 20th November. The music festival encouraged a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich musical traditions in ASEAN and India, increased people’s awareness of the ASEANidentity, and offered wider visibility to ASEAN India artists.

On the 18th, Tri Minh’s Quartet from Vietnam, Insta muzika from Malaysia, RizerXSuffer from Cambodia, Empty Wallet from Brunei Darussalam and Papon from India performed. The second day had performances from the Lao Traditional Music Troupe of Lao PDR, Makaohang of Thailand, Faridkot and Amar Jalal of India, Linying Band of Singapore and Jonita Gandhi of India. The festivals last day had Bayang Barrios at Ang Naliyagan from the Philippines, Riau Rhythm from Indonesia, Raghav Meattle from India, MRTV Modern Music band from Myanmar and Sukhbir from India.

The three-day festival was meticulously curated and was a musical treat for the people of Delhi. Pari Dhiman, a resident who visited the event said “We are charged heavily to hear a single artist perform but this event was a complete package. A mix of Indian and International singers in such a historically relevant venue, the best combination!”

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, said, “Like the first edition, the second edition of ASEAN-India Music Festival 2022 ended on a high note. The three-day festival showcased the variety of music across the region, offering a deeper understanding of the values and traditions of ASEAN and India. We are honoured to have hosted musicians from ASEAN and India and entertained the people of Delhi.”

The festival was attended by Heads of missions from the ASEAN countries and Hon’ble Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, said “Cultural ties between India and ASEAN have been a pillar of strength in India-ASEAN relations. People-to-people ties must strengthen as we expand and solidify our strategic partnership relations. Events like the music festival bring people from various cultures together and provide an opportunity to learn something new about another culture. The music festival will also take place in Shillong, Meghalaya, a gateway to ASEAN, to mark 2022 as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year and emphasise India’s Act East Policy.”

