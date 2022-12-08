Musical Festivals to Cap off Your Year in Style

The last month of the year calls for celebration and merriment and also to cherish the good times and look forward to a glorious new year ahead. Music has the power to heal the soul and is a mode of relaxation, and only a true music fan would understand the bliss of listening to music in a live concert. Music festivals are organized in various parts of India where singers and musicians from across the globe, showcase their talent. For those who are planning a trip this December, have a look at this list which will help you to make a better plan. We bring to you a list of really cool and fascinating music fests, being celebrated across India this winter.

Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival

The Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival an annual cultural event held in Rajasthan is back with its 6th edition. This year, the Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival has vowed to rekindle interest in neglected musical instruments by providing musicians with the opportunity to perform on an international stage. The Sarangi, a UNESCO-protected tradition, is highlighted in particular. The goal is that young people all across the world will be interested in it and that it will re-emerge in all its splendor. Additionally, the occasion will have performers Papon, Kamakshi Khanna, Fado singer Katia Guerreiro (Portugal), ABAKORAO (Colombia, Chile, Panama, Paraguay), and SENZA from Portugal and Farhan Akhtar from India.

Dates - 16th to 18th December 2022

Magnetic Fields, Rajasthan

Set in the magnificent Alsisar Mahal in Shekhawati, Rajasthan, Magnetic Fields is a stunning three-day music festival set in between the grandeur of the golden triangle formed by Bikaner, Jaipur, and Delhi. The festival is held in December. Over the years, Magnetic Fields has earned the reputation of a boutique festival experience in India. The fest aims at promoting the freshest sounds from the country and offers them a platform to break into the music industry by pitching them alongside music legends.

Mood Indigo, Mumbai

One of the oldest music festivals in the country, IIT Bombay organizes this annual music fest that brings together India’s most sought-after music bands. Students from over 1650 colleges in India perform at this massively popular music festival. The festival is famous for bringing the famous Porcupine Tree to the country. The organizers promote the social cause of blood donation in the event to spread awareness about this humanitarian act. The four-day-long event takes place at the end of December each year.

Enchanted Valley Carnival, Pune

The first of its kind in Asia, the Enchanted Valley Carnival is India’s largest music festival that is held on an airstrip located amidst the beautiful hills of Aamby Valley in Pune. With five stages, groove to artists from genres ranging from Bollywood, metal, and electronic to jazz, folk, and rock. This two-day festival held in December every year also includes various adventure activities like rock climbing, bungee jumping, zip-lining, and more, to give attendees an experience to remember. And for food, visit the ‘Culinarium’, which are the food stalls that serve everything from street cuisine to gourmet classics.

