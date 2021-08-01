Muslim Women Rights Day 2021: 5 Activists Who Can Inspire You to Change the World

Our society had been witnessed to several gender biases. Girls and women have been subjected to challenges, inequalities, injustices since centuries across cultures. To deal with such atrocities and adversities, there have risen strong and inspiring women (be it activists, leaders) who carried forward the fight against such discrimination, broke barriers to change the world.

As we celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Muslim Women Rights Day, let’s take a look at the five Muslim women activists/ leaders who have fought against the oppressive shackles of society:

Naish Hasan: A writer, social activist, Naish is the co-founder of the Indian Muslim Women’s Movement (Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan) BMMA). She created quite a stir when she asked her Islamic marriage to be officiated by a female Qaazi, Syeda Saiyyadain Hameed. Naish fights to eradicate the discriminatory, oppressive practices in the society.

Wajeha al-Huwaider: She is a Saudi activist and writer who is known globally for her work about women’s rights. Wajeha is the co-founder of The Association for the Protection and Defense of Women’s Rights in Saudi Arabia. She leads the fight for the right of women to drive cars, and deals with the domestic abuse of women in Saudi Arabia, by risking sanctions from the government, often.

Dwi Rubiyanti Kholifah: Hailing from Indonesia, she is the director of the Asian Muslim Action Network (AMAN), an organisation that concentrates on the role of women in peacebuilding and promotes female engagement in society. Dwi is an exemplary activist fighting against oppression.

Manal al-Sharif: She is a Saudi activist who has been arrested for her campaign on the right for women to drive in 2011. She was granted bail on the condition to remain silent. But the fiery, indomitable spirited Manal continues to voice her opinion against the oppression in the society.

Tawakkol Karman: She cofounded the Women Journalists Without Chains and worked towards ensuring protection to women. She fought to find incorporation of women in the country’s peace-building process. She is the first Yemeni and Arab woman to have won the Nobel Peace prize.

