Must-Have Daily Supplements For Women Above 30

When we are young, we often take our bodies for granted and ignore our body’s requirement for vitamins and nutrients. As age catches up and aches begin to manifest in different parts of the body, we run to a nutritionist and yearn for a diet that is nutrient rich. However, for many women, diet alone won’t complete their bodily requirements. Thus arises the need for more vitamin and mineral rich natural supplements.

“When we don’t acquire complete nutrition from meals, most problems develop due to a lack of vitamins and minerals. Taking daily vitamins is thus a fantastic starting point for everyone. However, consumption may vary depending on the body type,” says Palak Midha, founder, Palak Notes.

Various nutritional supplements prescribed in allopathic treatment help in this. But their effects are temporary, i.e., as long as you consume them, you are fine, and as soon as you stop, you face similar issues again. And, it’s not a good idea to take too many medicines or to become more dependent on self-medication.

“Women experience loss of bone density around the age of 30s. It affects them negatively and causes brittle bones. Early menopause, too, has become very common amongst women. Early onset manifests itself in physical symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, weakness, and lack of concentration,” believes Dr Pragti Gupta, SR Institute of Advanced Ayurvedic Sciences.

Daily Supplements for women above 30

Here are some daily vitamins recommended for women over the age of 30

Vitamins

Vitamins, such as A, B, C, D3, K2, play an essential function in our bodies. They all work together to aid our bodies and recover from deficiencies as we age. Some aid in hormone optimization, bone health, and cardiovascular health. “While others aid in repairing the tissue creation of red blood cells and white blood cells, DNA synthesis, and proper brain tissue function during the depression. As a result, taking them with a nutritious breakfast is the ideal option whether you are old or young,” says Midha.

Omega 3

Omega-3 fatty acids are necessary for good brain functioning. It is so potent that it treats depression better than antidepressants and soothes our minds when we need it. “It is vital for health and hormone balance and eliminates inflammation in the body and brain health, adds Midha. Therefore, it has become the most effective supplement that demands consideration. Omega 3 can reduce the intensity and frequency of hot flashes and sweating. Fish, salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines are rich in omega 3. Nuts and flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts are great too. Plant oils such as flaxseed oil, soybean oil, and canola oil should be used for cooking.

Iron

Iron is an essential complement for women in their 30s. This deficiency can occur in women who do not consume a lot of meat, women with moderate to heavy menstrual cycles, athletes, and pregnant women. Iron can help your health, but be careful not to overdo it.

“Stress-management techniques are essential during her working life, whether they take the help of yoga, meditation, or simply making time each day for self-care. In addition, stress-free emotions provide organic resistance to the emotional strains of life for those needing a little herbal help,” adds Dr Gupta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIsSSpC14dc

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here