Must-have Handbags In Your Closet

The right purse or handbag could make or break an outfit. Take a page out of seasoned Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt jet setting across the world with a collection of the most drool-worthy arm accessories from top designer brands.

While we admit that the most gorgeous luxury purses cost an arm and a leg, handbag shopping doesn’t have to be stressful. We have curated a guide of the five most handy purses that are closet must-haves for a fashionista like you.

Fanny bags

A runway hit, fanny bags or purses have shown a major reappearance both on high fashion ramps and street fashion. Practical, sturdy and easy to manage, no wonder these bags were usually associated with dads only. However, fanny bags have gone through a complete style makeover, making them the hottest accessory of the season.

Knitted handbag

A soft-to-the-touch, knitted or crocheted handbag is the stuff of ‘cottagecore’ dreams. Even if that is not your aesthetic, knitted handbags can add a much-needed dash of style to any basic clothing and make it appear chic–from a bohemian, beach house party to a cosy, family get-together. These bags go well with casual attire, from maxi dresses to denim overalls. Knitted handbags are usually made of organic materials and are also environmentally friendly.

Tote bags

A tote bag is a perfect accessory for you if you like to carry many things in a handbag and are always losing small purses whenever you carry them. Tote bags are roomy and comfortable, usually made from organic and environmentally friendly materials. They exude a cosy charm and are extremely practical, especially if you need to carry a lot of things for work. They are ideal for everyday use, particularly for shopping too.

Mini shoulder bags

A 90s fashion comeback purse, mini shoulder bags are as popular as fanny packs in 2022, from brands like Prada and Fendi launching their iconic designs, with modern touches, shoulder bags seem to be the ‘it’ accessory of the season. It makes a classy accent to events at work or at parties. Usually, it is lightweight and portable and is available in several different colours.

