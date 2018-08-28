English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Must Haves for Modern Bride's Trousseau Collection
Modern brides are bringing change in the way they style themselves post-marriage. So how about taking inspiration and adding some variety in yours too?
A file photo.
Loading...
Modern brides are bringing change in the way they style themselves post-marriage. So how about taking inspiration and adding some variety in yours too?
Niharika Choudhary, founder and Creative Director for Peeli Dori, has listed some options:
Contemporary saris:
Gone are the days when brides wore heavy saris. Contemporary saris not only save you from the weight of heavy saris, they also make you stand out in a crowd. Just pair it with the right accessories.
Breezy outfits:
After wearing embroidery heavy clothes for wedding functions, you need a break. This is when breezy outfits and silhouettes come in. Bring your breezy clothes and let your skin breathe.
Flair pants:
Flair pants give you a vacation from denims, so bring them out while travelling to your honeymoon if you feel wearing shorts won't be the appropriate wardrobe choice in front of your in-laws.
Kurtis:
Who said saris and suits are your only clothing options after marriage? Wear linen kurtis to work paired with culottes, pants or denims, and look smart and chic with the right minimal accessory.
Sayana Gonzalez, Creative Director for deWAR, also have some smart options:
Chic pant suit:
Why not? Wear a chic embroidered pant suit that is not too formal, but a perfect fit for a fine evening.
Pants and crop tops:
There are way too many places to go after you get married. The list of functions and dinners are endless, and you don't want to wear the same kind of outfit, so wear a crop top with the right pair of pants. What's better than a chic yet easy going bride?
The right pair of footwear:
Bring your own collection of footwear ranging from flats to heels. The right footwear can change your look. But make sure you know where you're going and choose the right pick wisely because it will not be easy to stand in four inches of heel without your feet crying for mercy.
Accessories:
Make your collection a mix of ethnic and boho chic because you need the right jewellery with the right outfit. A pant suit paired with an ethnic choker will look better than wearing it with no accessories.
Also Watch
Niharika Choudhary, founder and Creative Director for Peeli Dori, has listed some options:
Contemporary saris:
Gone are the days when brides wore heavy saris. Contemporary saris not only save you from the weight of heavy saris, they also make you stand out in a crowd. Just pair it with the right accessories.
Breezy outfits:
After wearing embroidery heavy clothes for wedding functions, you need a break. This is when breezy outfits and silhouettes come in. Bring your breezy clothes and let your skin breathe.
Flair pants:
Flair pants give you a vacation from denims, so bring them out while travelling to your honeymoon if you feel wearing shorts won't be the appropriate wardrobe choice in front of your in-laws.
Kurtis:
Who said saris and suits are your only clothing options after marriage? Wear linen kurtis to work paired with culottes, pants or denims, and look smart and chic with the right minimal accessory.
Sayana Gonzalez, Creative Director for deWAR, also have some smart options:
Chic pant suit:
Why not? Wear a chic embroidered pant suit that is not too formal, but a perfect fit for a fine evening.
Pants and crop tops:
There are way too many places to go after you get married. The list of functions and dinners are endless, and you don't want to wear the same kind of outfit, so wear a crop top with the right pair of pants. What's better than a chic yet easy going bride?
The right pair of footwear:
Bring your own collection of footwear ranging from flats to heels. The right footwear can change your look. But make sure you know where you're going and choose the right pick wisely because it will not be easy to stand in four inches of heel without your feet crying for mercy.
Accessories:
Make your collection a mix of ethnic and boho chic because you need the right jewellery with the right outfit. A pant suit paired with an ethnic choker will look better than wearing it with no accessories.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Has Kriti Sanon Called It Quits With Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput?
- Salman Fan’s ‘Saas-bahu Goals’ Comment on Katrina & His Mother’s Pic Leaves His Sister Arpita Blushing
- Jose Mourinho Calls for 'Respect' as Spurs Pile More Misery on Man United
- In Pics: KJo Hosts a Birthday Bash for Close Friend Neha Dhupia; Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann & More in Attendance
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...