GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Must Haves for Modern Bride's Trousseau Collection

Contemporary saris not only save you from the weight of heavy saris, they also make you stand out in a crowd.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 29, 2018, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Must Haves for Modern Bride's Trousseau Collection
Representative Image: Getty Images/ File pic
Loading...
New Delhi: Modern brides are bringing change in the way they style themselves post-marriage. So how about taking inspiration and adding some variety in yours too?

Niharika Choudhary, founder and Creative Director for Peeli Dori, has listed some options:

Contemporary saris: Gone are the days when brides wore heavy saris. Contemporary saris not only save you from the weight of heavy saris, they also make you stand out in a crowd. Just pair it with the right accessories.

Breezy outfits: After wearing embroidery heavy clothes for wedding functions, you need a break. This is when breezy outfits and silhouettes come in. Bring your breezy clothes and let your skin breathe.

Flair pants: Flair pants give you a vacation from denims, so bring them out while travelling to your honeymoon if you feel wearing shorts won't be the appropriate wardrobe choice in front of your in-laws.

Kurtis: Who said saris and suits are your only clothing options after marriage? Wear linen kurtis to work paired with culottes, pants or denims, and look smart and chic with the right minimal accessory.

Sayana Gonzalez, Creative Director for deWAR, also have some smart options:

Chic pant suit: Why not? Wear a chic embroidered pant suit that is not too formal, but a perfect fit for a fine evening.

Pants and crop tops: There are way too many places to go after you get married. The list of functions and dinners are endless, and you don't want to wear the same kind of outfit, so wear a crop top with the right pair of pants. What's better than a chic yet easy going bride?

The right pair of footwear: Bring your own collection of footwear ranging from flats to heels. The right footwear can change your look. But make sure you know where you're going and choose the right pick wisely because it will not be easy to stand in four inches of heel without your feet crying for mercy.

Accessories: Make your collection a mix of ethnic and boho chic because you need the right jewellery with the right outfit. A pant suit paired with an ethnic choker will look better than wearing it with no accessories.
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 52
Loading...