Must Read Novels if You Loved Matt Reeves’ The Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is out, and fans are going crazy for the movie. The audience was quite eager to see Robert Pattinson in the role of the caped crusader, and he seems to have nailed it. The movie is set in his second year of fighting crime, where he tracks down the clues left behind by the serial killer Riddle played by Paul Dano. The character of Batman was first introduced in Detective Comics in May 1939. After this, the character became a hit among superhero geeks and book nerds for its dark theme. If you loved The Batman, then here are some of the books that you would definitely love!

The Long Goodbye by Raymond Chandler

The novel was published in the year 1953 and is the sixth novel by the famous writer Raymond Chandler. The story of the book revolves around the private investigator Philip Marlowe. He rides with his buddy Terry Lennox to Mexico. When he gets back to LA, he is asked about the death of Terry’s wife. The book is considered one of Chandler’s best works.

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

The book was first published in 1866 in the literary journal The Russian Messenger. The story follows Rodion Raskolnikov who is dealing with mental anguish and moral dilemmas. He plans to kill an old woman who owns valuable objects.

Dark Places by Gillian Flynn

Dark Places is a mystery novel that deals with class issues in rural America. The story is set in the era of the 1980s and shows the intense poverty and the Satanic cult hysteria that swept the United States. The book was published on May 5, 2009.

All the Beautiful Sinners by Stephen Graham Jones

Published on April 8, 2003, All the Beautiful Sinners is the second book by writer Stephen Graham Jones. The story is about the Deputy Sheriff of Texas, Jim Doe who chases Tin Man, a sociopath abducting Indian children in the heartland for a decade.

Gun, with Occasional Music by Jonathan Lethem

The book was published in 1994, and it follows the story of a private detective Conrad Metcalf. He is hired by a man who claims that he is innocent while he being framed for murder.

