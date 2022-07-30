Must Visit Places And Things To Do When Visiting Ladakh

Ladakh is famous for the breathtaking views of its landscapes. Even though it is quite isolated, it remains a popular destination among tourists and especially motorcycle riders.

The place is quite rich in culture as well. The predominant religion of the place is Tibetan Mahayana Buddhism which celebrates numerous festivals throughout the year.

Ladakh is one of the prominent locations to visit on people’s bucket list and if you are soon going to check it out, here are a few places you should visit and things you should not miss out on.

Khardung La Pass

Situated at an altitude of 5359 metres, it is one of the highest motorable passes in the world. It is a must-visit destination for travellers who seek adventure and peace. The pass, also known as Khardzong La, is a perfect delight for mountain bikers. We recommend that you try out Maggi at a cafeteria on the top.

An Inner Line Permit is required to enter and travel through Khardung La. It remains closed from October to May.

Nubra Valley

The Khardung La Pass will lead you to the scenic beauty of Nubra valley. The valley has Shyok and Nubra rivers which flow through some of the most beautiful monasteries. The valley is quite famous for the Bactrian camel rides which we believe you should not miss out on.

The region is under military supervision since it is located near the Siachen Base camp.

Hemis Festival

One of the most interesting things to do while in Ladakh is to watch the Llamas perform the colourful Chhams at the Hemis Festival. People dance wearing masks and clothes of vibrant colours. Watching the celebration will truly heighten your spirits.

The festival is celebrated every year in Ladakh on the birth anniversary of Guru Padamsambhav who is believed to have defeated the dark forces with the help of Vajrayana Buddhism.

Magnetic Hill

Located on the Leh-Kargil-Baltic National Highway, this hill is known for its mysterious magnetic forces. The vehicles defy the gravitational pull and move upwards on the hill when parked on a certain marked location. You can experience this yourself, parking your vehicle at the point on neutral gear.

This interesting place also has some mythical stories related to it.

Local Food

While visiting all of these locations which will leave you awestruck, do not miss out on the local food. In the restaurants, you will be able to encounter Indian, Tibetan, Korean and Chinese cuisines. Some of the must-try dishes Thukpa, Tsampa, and Skyu. You can also get your hands on some Chang which is a local alcoholic drink.

