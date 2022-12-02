Must Visit This Art and Cultural Pop Up In Delhi on The Weekend

An idea built on the principles of creating and celebrating culture, All You Can Street incites evolutions as it brings you the future of fashion, music and art.

A carefully curated space for your everyday creative, AYCS, at its core, is an experience that brings together an array of cultural domains and provides a platform to the homegrown artists and fashion houses of India. If it’s raining culture, this event is the storm that brings it. This year, there’s an exclusive experiential platform that includes a Murakami room, Infinity room, Chrome room, Basket Ball Court and a 360° rotating bar.

AYCS is now set to launch its 4th edition in Delhi on 2nd, 3rd, 4th, December 2022. “Delhi is the ultimate hub for a concoction of development and fun. Delhi is a market where multiple events happen but we’re trying to provide an experience that stands out. We chose to have our fourth edition in Delhi because we recognise that the people would love to experience something they haven’t before and that’s what we do best. The one thing we try to bring to a city where AYCS has never happened before is to introduce its people to a part of the culture that they may have not have encountered before. We can’t wait for Delhi to see what we have in store, for three whole days," says Abhishek Gandhi, co-founder.

Yash Shetty, co-founder, says, “Delhi is a fast paced, new age city with startups, flamboyant minds and most importantly people that recognize the worth of the brands we bring to the table. We noticed that the engagement of the audience with the experience we provide would be really high here given the nature and understanding of the people. We chose Delhi because we believe that the people here contribute to the culture in a lot of different ways but haven’t experienced such an event before."

The AYCS June edition in Mumbai witnessed a footfall of 10,000+ visitors shopping and enjoying a curated experience by 50+ brands under one roof. The revenue generated in 1 single day was 1.5 crs + and the event saw the likes of bollywood celebrities, influencers and popular rap artists present and perform at the event.

