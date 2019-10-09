‘My Cultural Spirit, My True Crown,’ says Miss Cook Islands Lydia Simonis

Few people today are authentic reflections of themselves and embody the core spirit of the places they come from. An example of this is Miss Cook Islands Lydia Simonis, who has drawn an extraordinary following from all over the Pacific Islands and is currently the most famous person on social media in the Cook Islands and one of the most popular celebrities in the Pacific Islands.

Ms Lydia Simonis has been Miss Cook Islands for the last two years. During this time, she has worked extensively in the Cook Islands and throughout the Pacific Islands and Internationally, to play a leading role in raising awareness for the underprivileged. Time and again, she has stressed the need for more investment in the education systems of the Pacific Islands. In addition to Miss Cook Islands, Lydia won Miss Pacific Islands’ Best Talent 2017, Miss Internet and Miss Photogenic in 2017, 2018. She is a shining example to other Pacific Islanders of the responsibility she embraces for doing what she can to make the world a better place.

Lydia speaks of the fundamental importance of her culture and its continuing role in her life and the next generation. Lydia stresses the closeness of her family and the spirit of love and happiness that comes from honouring those relationships. Ms Simonis was discovered by IMG Models at the age of 15 and went on to feature and represent various Australian and International fashion brands and work with leading people in the high fashion industry. Besides, Ms Simonis also continued with her love of dancing and has achieved global success.

Apart from her successful modelling career, Lydia is an accomplished dancer. She has won some of the most commendable dance competitions, including the Te Maeve Nui Dance Competition, Te Eiva Kuki Airani International Solo Dance Competition, and Best Talent Miss Asia Pacific 2017. Ms Simonis has taught dance for over five years in Sydney.

For Lydia, ‘Dancing is all about self-expression and personalization of herself and her culture.’ She explains, “I am always in the moment when I am dancing, and completely focused on the present, and the happiness and joyful feeling that it brings to me.” In addition to her glamorous Instagram page @lydiasimonis, Lydia has a dedicated Instagram dance page @lydiasimonisdance, where she shares her love of dancing and the Cook Islands.

To top this, Lydia is planning to release an exercise dance video in early 2020, where she is aiming to teach the world how to keep fit whilst dancing!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.