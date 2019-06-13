Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

My Curly Hair Has Got Me Lot of Attention & I Don't Mind That: Mithila Palkar

The 'Chopsticks' actress Mithila Palkar loves her hair the way it looks and feels her hair has a life of its own.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
My Curly Hair Has Got Me Lot of Attention & I Don't Mind That: Mithila Palkar
Image: Instgram/Mithila Palkar
Loading...

Actress Mithila Palkar loves her curls and feels that her curly hair has got her a lot of attention.

There are just handful of actresses in Bollywood with curly hair. Sometimes they need to straighten their hair or cut it short for films.

Asked if she ever lost out on a role because of her hair type, Mithila told IANS via email: "Never. In fact, most directors I have worked with have vehemently opposed the notion of getting my hair straightened as well."

"So, in a way I feel my curly hair has got me a lot of attention and I don't mind it. I love the fact that my hair has a life of its own," added the Karwaan actress.

Though she loves her hair and the way it looks, if there is a scenario where the role really demands a certain look, "I have no apprehension over cutting my hair".

For its maintenance, she says grandma's secrets are the best.

"She (grandmother) would always advise me to oil my hair regularly as it provides the necessary nourishment. I honestly believe that nourishment comes before styling, so nothing beats a good old hot oil champi.

"Having said that, since each of us have different hair and style preferences, the choice of hair products is critical. Make an informed selection of what really works for your hair," added the brand ambassador for Livon.

Humidity, Mumbai's monsoon can be crazy and take a toll on hair.

"With the amount of planned and unplanned travel I have, it is critical for me to treat my curls right on a daily basis. There are days when a shampoo/wash leaves my hair almost unmanageable, that's when a few drops of Livon serum do their magic in a few seconds," she said.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram