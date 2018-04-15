English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
My Fashion Has Evolved Over The Years: Neha Dhupia
Neha played a muse for Sonaakshi Raaj' collection "A Summer Spell".
file image
Actress Neha Dhupia, who was seen flaunting her chic and glamourous avatars in films like "Tumhari Sulu" and "Qarib Qarib Singlle", says her fashion sense has evolved over the years and she now understands what works best for her.
"For me, fashion is about embracing yourself the way you are and ultimately being completely comfortable in your own skin. Over the years, my fashion choices have evolved and I like to experiment with different styles, be it glamourous or edgy. I have now found what works best for me and I associate with lovely designers to bring that vision to life," Neha told IANS .
Neha was present on the launch of designer Sonaakshi Raaj Spring- Summer 2018 collection at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Ludhiana on Friday night. Neha played the perfect muse as a mesmerising reflection of modernity in its raw form.
"Sonaakshi Raaj is one such designer that brings out the glamourous side in me yet keeping it effortlessly chic at the same time. I believe, her designs represent the best of both my sides; bold and feminine," said Neha.
The collection has been titled "A Summer Spell" and revisit the bond with nature and teaches the importance of loving ourselves with all our flaws.
"This particular collection is very close to my heart as it is all about celebrating woman and I could not think of a better person than Neha Dhupia to walk the ramp for me. Her style is effortless, chic and completely relatable which perfectly embodies the Sonaakshi Raaj woman," said the designer.
