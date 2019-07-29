Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

My Models Are My Showstoppers, Says Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani explained that the model with the "showstopper" badge was covering her face to symbolise that the show should not be about anyone's face but about the outfit. "My models are my stars," he said at the event.

IANS

July 29, 2019
"I don't need any other lovely face to be my showstopper. My models are my showstopper. They are who make my outfits shine on the ramp," said ace designer Tarun Tahiliani as he drew curtains of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Sunday with the launch of his collection titled "Bloom".

His show, held at Bikaner House here, did not see any Bollywood personality or a socialite walking the ramp as showstopper but a model, wearing a white net dress with a sticker of "showstopper chic", and a covered face.

Tahiliani explained that the model with the "showstopper" badge was covering her face to symbolise that the show should not be about anyone's face but about the outfit. "My models are my stars. That was why I did not have any movie star as my showstopper," said Tahiliani.

Tahiliani's collection titled "Bloom" was inspired by the "metamorphosis of the Indian bride with a synthesis of different cultures".

"It was all Indian, presented in a modern style."

The collection comprised 72 pieces of bridal couture, occasion and festive wears, dominated by classic Indian styles and embroideries.

The designer has used a lot of Indian techniques like chikankari, mukaish embroidery, kashida - a fine zari work frim Kashmir used around prints, jammevar and resham thread embroidery.

Models dazzled the floor wearing lightweight lehengas, shararas, peplum blouses, concept sarees, structured drapes, anarkalis and fusion-style jumpsuits.

Indian fabrics like kanjeevaram, neelambaris and chandheri apart from Italian tulle and silk have been used to create the garments in colours like soft pastels of peach, dusty rose, blush pink, coral, teal, vintage gold and aqua.

The occasion wears were set on a palette of electric blue, deep violet and plum and were generously embellished with Swarovski crystals.

The highlight piece of the show was an embellished trailing lehenga with almost 100,000 exquisite Swarovski crystals encrusted in its flora inspired appliqué embroidery.

Floral motifs combine with French knots, tulle, jaali burned in the fabric, lace, and ombré beading were used to bring a glamorous exquisiteness and drama to each piece.

The menswear included tone-on-tone sherwanis, Mughal-inspired kurtas with multiple fabric layers, kamarbandhs and stoles.

