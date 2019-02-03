English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
My Resolution is to Switch to Sustainability: Sanya Malhotra
Sanya walked the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp here on Saturday for Alcis X Nari powered by R|Elana,c, a collection which is a result of a collaboration between Alcis Sports and designer Narendra Kumar.
Sanya walked the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp here on Saturday for Alcis X Nari powered by R|Elana,c, a collection which is a result of a collaboration between Alcis Sports and designer Narendra Kumar.
Loading...
A documentary has inspired actress Sanya Malhotra to lead her life which promotes sustainability.
Sanya walked the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp here on Saturday for Alcis X Nari powered by R|Elana,c, a collection which is a result of a collaboration between Alcis Sports and designer Narendra Kumar.
Impressed by it, Sanya said here: "Last year, I saw a documentary on sustainability and sustainable fashion. It is called 'The True Cost'. "That really educated me about sustainable fashion and fast fashion and how several brands have been putting constant pressure on us to be on top of our games by buying clothes and introducing new designs in clothing every week."
She says it is since then that she has been trying to switch to sustainability and avoid fast fashion brands.
"It's a sign that I got to tie up with these wonderful people for this line. It's my resolution of the year to switch to sustainability," Sanya added.
The collection is made using R|Elana,c GreenGold, a fabric manufactured by recycling used PET bottles.
"Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour and I think we should all switch to it," urged the actress, whose ramp appearance included picking up plastic bottles and filling up a bag.
On the work front, the "Badhaai Ho" actress is looking forward to the release of Ritesh Batra's "Photograph" on March 8.
"I am so excited. I have came back from the Sundance Film Festival, We got a really good feedback from the audience. And we are going to Berlin (Film Festival) as the film is getting premiered there," she said.
Thereafter, she will start shooting for Anurag Basu's film.
"I will blindly follow his vision," the "Dangal" fame talent said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sanya walked the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp here on Saturday for Alcis X Nari powered by R|Elana,c, a collection which is a result of a collaboration between Alcis Sports and designer Narendra Kumar.
.@sanyamalhotra07 and @MissMalini champion athleisure as they walk for Alcis x Nari presented by @Narisworld and @alcissports #LFWSR19 #5DaysOfFashion #lfw #allInclusiveatLFW #BeTheGame #Alcis #alcissports pic.twitter.com/aCRXpVl12B— Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) February 2, 2019
Impressed by it, Sanya said here: "Last year, I saw a documentary on sustainability and sustainable fashion. It is called 'The True Cost'. "That really educated me about sustainable fashion and fast fashion and how several brands have been putting constant pressure on us to be on top of our games by buying clothes and introducing new designs in clothing every week."
She says it is since then that she has been trying to switch to sustainability and avoid fast fashion brands.
"It's a sign that I got to tie up with these wonderful people for this line. It's my resolution of the year to switch to sustainability," Sanya added.
The collection is made using R|Elana,c GreenGold, a fabric manufactured by recycling used PET bottles.
"Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour and I think we should all switch to it," urged the actress, whose ramp appearance included picking up plastic bottles and filling up a bag.
On the work front, the "Badhaai Ho" actress is looking forward to the release of Ritesh Batra's "Photograph" on March 8.
"I am so excited. I have came back from the Sundance Film Festival, We got a really good feedback from the audience. And we are going to Berlin (Film Festival) as the film is getting premiered there," she said.
Thereafter, she will start shooting for Anurag Basu's film.
"I will blindly follow his vision," the "Dangal" fame talent said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
- Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results