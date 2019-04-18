SPONSORED BY
My Sisters are A Lot Curvier than Me, Says Kendall Jenner

Kendall likes to keep her style bold and "adventurous", and said she likes to keep her wardrobe looks "fun" and "funky".

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
My Sisters are A Lot Curvier than Me, Says Kendall Jenner
(Photo: Kendall Jenner at Golden Globes red carpet/ Reuters)
Reality TV star Kendall Jenner felt that she was not as "sexy" as her sisters when she was growing up because of her slender frame.

"My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have b**bs and I don't have b**bs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought 'Oh no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?' I almost felt like I didn't fit in for a part of my life," Kendall told telegraph.co.uk.

She said, "(My style is) comfortable and also funky. I love to push boundaries. Style is meant to be fun and adventurous and I try my best to do that."

Kendall is known for doing things "differently" when it comes to her siblings by keeping her private life under wraps, as she only confirmed she is dating NBA star Ben Simmons earlier this year, and the star insisted that she simply has a "different vibe".

She added, "I'm not necessarily a lot like them. I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that's okay."

