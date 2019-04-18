English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
My Sisters are A Lot Curvier than Me, Says Kendall Jenner
Kendall likes to keep her style bold and "adventurous", and said she likes to keep her wardrobe looks "fun" and "funky".
(Photo: Kendall Jenner at Golden Globes red carpet/ Reuters)
Loading...
Reality TV star Kendall Jenner felt that she was not as "sexy" as her sisters when she was growing up because of her slender frame.
"My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have b**bs and I don't have b**bs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought 'Oh no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?' I almost felt like I didn't fit in for a part of my life," Kendall told telegraph.co.uk.
Kendall likes to keep her style bold and "adventurous", and said she likes to keep her wardrobe looks "fun" and "funky".
She said, "(My style is) comfortable and also funky. I love to push boundaries. Style is meant to be fun and adventurous and I try my best to do that."
Kendall is known for doing things "differently" when it comes to her siblings by keeping her private life under wraps, as she only confirmed she is dating NBA star Ben Simmons earlier this year, and the star insisted that she simply has a "different vibe".
She added, "I'm not necessarily a lot like them. I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that's okay."
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
"My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have b**bs and I don't have b**bs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought 'Oh no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?' I almost felt like I didn't fit in for a part of my life," Kendall told telegraph.co.uk.
Kendall likes to keep her style bold and "adventurous", and said she likes to keep her wardrobe looks "fun" and "funky".
She said, "(My style is) comfortable and also funky. I love to push boundaries. Style is meant to be fun and adventurous and I try my best to do that."
Kendall is known for doing things "differently" when it comes to her siblings by keeping her private life under wraps, as she only confirmed she is dating NBA star Ben Simmons earlier this year, and the star insisted that she simply has a "different vibe".
She added, "I'm not necessarily a lot like them. I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that's okay."
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lockheed Martin F-35 - All You Need to Know About World’s Most Advanced Fighter Jet
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- Salman Khan is Middle-Aged Businessman, Alia Bhatt Aspiring Actress in Bhansali's 'Inshallah'
- Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer’s Exclusion From World Cup Squad Justified: Hussain
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results