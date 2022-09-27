Mysuru Dasara 2022 Travel Tips: How to Reach, Where to Stay, Nearby Places to Visit, and Kannada Words You Must Know

NAVRATRI 2022: The celebration of the land or state, commonly referred to as Nada Habba or the Mysuru Dussehra, is celebrated with great splendour and zeal. There is no other place where this festival is observed in such a stately and regal manner, or where such a large-scale public celebration takes place.

If not for the festival, visiting Mysuru during Dussehra, also known as Dasara among the natives, will give you a glimpse into royalty. It’s interesting to note that the city of Mysuru was named after the demon king Mahishasura, who was killed by Goddess Chamundeshwari, an incarnation of Durga.

During these exhilarating festivities, Mysuru extends a warm welcome to visitors with an endless schedule of events, including traditional song and dance performances in front of the Amba Vilas Palace, intricate doll displays, perplexing painting galleries at the Jagan Mohan Palace, lively Yuva Dasara functions, torch-light parades, laser-light shows, and a variety of other events. Jambu Savari, or the elephant parade, is still the most notable aspect of Mysuru Dasara.

The traditional North Indian Dussehra rituals, which involve burning the effigies of Meghnadh, Ravana, and Kumbhakarna, are not observed here. One should definitely not pass up the chance to experience a Mysuru Dussehra since celebrations here last for ten days and are quite distinctive from other locations.

How can one get to Mysuru?

Mysuru has excellent rail and aviation connectivity to all significant Indian cities. If you are unable to get a direct flight, you can fly to Bengaluru and then take a cab or bus to Mysuru. It takes about 2.5 hours to travel 145 kilometres from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Where to stay?

Hotels fill up quite quickly during Dussehra because of the influx of tourists that Mysuru receives during this period. To be on the safe side, one should try booking hotels ahead of time. Gokulam, a well-known yoga hotspot just north of the city centre with numerous ashrams to stay in, is also a viable alternative for accommodation.

Places to visit around Mysuru:

Mysuru Palace

The Wodeyar dynasty, which ruled Mysuru for seven centuries, originally called Mysuru Palace their home. With more than 2.7 million tourists visiting it each year, the palace is regarded as one of the largest in India. It is an extraordinary masterpiece thanks to its stunning architecture and deft craftsmanship. The palace is lavishly decorated during the Dasara celebration to showcase the history and culture of that era. Bandipur National Park

One of the best national parks for wildlife viewing in India, Bandipur National Park is located in the state of Karnataka. It is roughly 80 kilometres from Mysuru and situated between Ooty and Mysuru. Bandipur, which covers an area of 874 square kilometres, is situated in the renowned Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve alongside Nagarhole National Park, Mudumalai National Park, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Srirangapatna

In the Karnataka state’s Mandya district lies the historic town of Srirangapatna. Due to its cultural, religious, and historical significance, it is one of the most well-known tourist destinations in Karnataka and is only about 18 kilometres from Mysuru. The Kaveri River encircles the entire town, transforming it into a river island.

Before travelling to Mysuru or any other location in Karnataka, one should become familiar with the following words:

Namaskara–Hello Kannada Gottilla– I don’t understand Kannada Beda–No Esṭu?–How much? Jaasti– More Saku– Enough Estu dura ide (name of the place) – How far is the place Ellide?– Where is it?

