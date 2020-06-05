Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

N95 or Cotton Masks? The Fashion Wars Begin

While N95 and surgical masks are most popular, cloth masks have proven to be equally effective and are fashionable.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
N95 or Cotton Masks? The Fashion Wars Begin
A worker cuts patterns off a silk cloth for making face masks designed by Zhou Li, at a studio in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 17, 2020. Picture taken May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

As people start stepping out of their houses, the demand for face masks and protective gear is at an all-time high.

While N95 and surgical masks are most popular, cloth masks have proven to be equally effective and are fashionable. They are soft, comfortable and flexible while providing ample coverage to the nose and mouth.

They offer features such as triple-layer filtration, leakage control (to prevent an unfiltered airflow), ultra-cool technology and protection from pollution, pollen, smoke and dust.

Moreover, these masks are washable and can be re-used. While specialized masks (N95/surgical) have seen a surge in demand, the Indian government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also issued an advisory on usage of cloth masks or homemade mask as an approved option to contain the spread.

All major fashion brands like Louis Phillippe, Jack & Jones, Max and W for Women have started making cloth masks and selling them online. Amazon Fashion has launched a dedicated mask store offers that offers over 500 cloth masks from over 35 sellers across the country. You can also find masks made by local sellers like Wear Your Opinion, Bon Organik, Rapsodia among others.

Here are a few recommended options if you are in search of a mask that suits your fashion needs.

Printed

Print on print is always in fashion and these soft masks are available in tropical, geometric and quirky styles.

Floral

Soothing floral designs in subtle pastels are perfect for everyday wear and are feminine

Checks & Stripes

Masks in muted checks and stripes are ideal to wear to work they keep the look professional along with being functional.

Monotone

Pick from a range of bright, bold and solid coloured masks, one for every day of the week

Loading