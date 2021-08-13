Nag Panchami 2021: Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Every year, the auspicious festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month. Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 12 and 13, this year. The festivity of Nag Panchami will commence at August 12, at 3.28 pm and the timing will end on August 13, at 1.44 pm. According to Vedic astrology, the Nag Devta is the resident lord of Panchami Tithi. The serpents which are placed on the neck of Lord Shiva are worshipped by Hindus on this day. According to Hindu mythology, worshiping Lord Shiva along with Nag Devta removes all troubles from one’s life. Due to various beliefs and stories, Serpents are revered like gods.

Various mythological books like Mahabharata, Skanda Purana, Narada Purana, and Ramayana have narrated multiple stories associated with snakes. Garuda Purana states that worshipping snakes on the auspicious day of Nag Panchami brings good fate and prosperity to the devotees. Apart from Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna also has several tales associated with snakes. The Hindu mythology narrates that once Kansa had sent a snake named Kaliya to kill Lord Krishna. Not only Krishna defeated the snake but also while sitting on his head played the flute.

Though Nag Panchami is celebrated across the country, festivities can be majorly seen in the state of Maharashtra. The Battis Shirala Village near Mumbai is very famous for its Naga Panchami celebrations. It is also believed that people who are suffering from the Kaal Sarp Dosh, if they worship Nag Devta on the day of Nag Panchami they are likely to get free from the negative effects of it.

Vedic astrology also calls for the performance of Kal Sarp Yog rituals on this day. Notably, on this day Hindus ensure that they buy serpents made of silver, stone, or wood. Paintings featuring snakes having bath in milk are also bought today.

