Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni Host Lavish Birthday Party for Their Pet Dog
Samantha Akkineni recently threw a big birthday bash for her pet dog Hash as he turned one. There was a dog friendly cake and a crown for the cute birthday boy.
Image: Instagram
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni gives us every chance to call them the perfect couple. From hosting parties together to shutting trolls like a pro, the pair sets new examples every day. And now, the power couple has set new goals for every pet parent.
The Oh! Baby actress recently hosted a grand birthday party for their pet dog, Hash. Samantha, along with her husband Chaitanya, celebrated the first year of having a lovely pet at home with a big party.
Samantha took to Instagram to share the glimpses of the birthday bash. Fashion designer and model Shilpa Reddy also shared pictures of the birthday bash, wishing the birthday boy and the proud parents.
Hash Akkineni turned one and celebrated the day with other pets. The couple also had a dog-friendly birthday cake for the birthday boy. Hash Akkineni seems to complete their family for the moment, posing cutely for the family portrait.
The birthday boy was also made to wear a crown-shaped birthday cap. The cake cutting ceremony turned into cake licking ceremony, with the birthday boy sticking his tongue out for the cake.
Samantha, who is very active on social media, keeps posting pictures with Hash. The Majili actress never shies away in showing off her love for their baby pet.
