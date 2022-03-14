Nail-Biting May Lead To Several Diseases. Know How To Treat It

Nail biting, clinically known as Onychophagia, is an impulse control disorder, which usually begins in childhood. Many who begin biting their nails as children eventually develop it into a lifelong habit that gets extremely difficult to quit. Generally, it is a psychological condition wherein a person starts biting his/her nails whenever they feel anxiety or stress.

According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the tendency to bite nails is compulsive and repetitive. According to the APA, it is a disorder in which unwanted thoughts and stimuli come to the person’s mind, and without being aware, the person starts biting nails while trying to work out a problem.

The reason behind nail biting

According to Indian Express, there can be many reasons for the habit of biting nails. Genetic factors may also be responsible for this. Apart from this, when a person faces a state of anxiety or restlessness, s/he starts biting nails to deal with it. It has been found that chewing nails relieves stress, tension, and boredom. Usually, such persons have a habit of biting nails who feel nervous, lonely, or even hungry.

Advertisement

Nail-biting may cause several issues. First, it can lead to psychological problems. There is a sense of humiliation and emotional pain due to which the person remains in a state of sadness. At the same time, s/he becomes a victim of social weaknesses.

Apart from this, there is a risk of many infections as well. The habit may cause stomach-related problems. Its immediate direct effect falls on the jaw. There is a risk of injury to the gums. It can also damage the teeth and mouth. Amid all this, the attack of bacteria and fungus intensifies, which can lead to many diseases.

How to get rid of this habit

There are many home remedies to get rid of the issue. For instance, apply a mouth guard, put on a sharp or bitter thing on the nails, apply nail polish or bitter oil. And, most importantly, always keep your nails short and clean.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.