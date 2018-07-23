Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor Walked For Shantanu and Nikhil Looking Every Bit Royal;Watch Video
Parineeti and Arjun ruled the ramp in ethereal outfits!
Image: Viral Bhayani
Namaste England co-stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor turned showstoppers for the label. Parineeti walked the ramp in a plunging cold-shoulder gown looking pretty as ever. The gown in a dark-hued palette was embroidered with elaborate floral designs with pleats on the hem and wine-hued leaves and flowers over the black-coloured bodice. Meri Pyari Bindu actress looked regal with her radiant smile, plum lip and sleek hair. The ensemble looked as chic as the rest of the range. Watch her owning the ramp:
The designer duo's Men's styles were simple and smart with embroidered bandhgala achkans worn over straight pants till the ankles and slip-on shoes. The showstopper Arjun Kapoor walk on to the ramp, in his trademark exaggerated style, posing repeatedly for photographs and lapping up the attention wearing a signature drape kurta, layered with a floral printed jacket coordinated with Parineeti's outfit. Watch him look dapper than ever!
Shantanu and Nikhil's Independence collection derives its inspiration from the three most luxurious forms of freedom; Freedom To Choose, Freedom To Live and Freedom to Call oneself Proud Citizens.
“Through this collection, Shantanu & Nikhil has commenced its initiation into the world of Progressive India with nuances from the rich heritage of India and eclectic resonances of what India is today,” said Shantanu in an interview to IANS.
Added Nikhil: “As a brand Shantanu and Nikhil is based on Indian values however this season Independence derives its inspiration from vintage India but also glorifies contemporary values by amalgamating modernity and its exotic values with sensibilities of the rich heritage of India. Splashes of orange, blue and green add to the previously used earthy colours of the S&N collection.”
(With agency inputs)
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
