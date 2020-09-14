Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Namit Das Tries Recreating Mohammad Rafi's 'Badan Pe Sitare'

Namit Das' latest cover is a rendition of the Bollywood classic "Badan pe sitare lapete huye" which he has performed with bandmate Anurag Shanker.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Namit Das Tries Recreating Mohammad Rafi's 'Badan Pe Sitare'
Namit Das' latest cover is a rendition of the Bollywood classic "Badan pe sitare lapete huye" which he has performed with bandmate Anurag Shanker.

Actor Namit Das continues with his tryst as a singer and composer, covering hits melodies with his band.

Namit's latest cover is a rendition of the Bollywood classic "Badan pe sitare lapete huye", from the Shammi Kapoor-Vyjayanthimala starrer "Prince". The Mohammad Rafi original was composed by Shankar-Jaikishen and written by Hasrat Jaipuri for the 1969 release. Namit has performed the remake with bandmate Anurag Shanker.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the video and said, "Badan Pe Sitare~Our tribute to the spirit of being “Shammi” One of the edgiest on screen personas to be a part of hindi films or Bollywood as we know it, Shammi Kapoor has inspired not only actors but creators from across the board with his unique performances and style."

View this post on Instagram

One of the edgiest on screen personas to be a part of hindi films or Bollywood as we know it, Shammi Kapoor has inspired not only actors but creators from across the board with his unique performances and style. We take one of his signatures songs and bring down an epic old school funk arrangement on it to give you the 'pinkmoon' mix ! Last of the quarantine jams before we get back to our own material starting with a live release this month! Composer: Shankar-Jaikishan Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri Sung by: Mohammed Rafi ____________________________ Performed by @namitanurag @namitdas :Vocals @baajewaala :Drums @ralphmenzs :Bass @harmish.joshi :Saxophones @ashanker1607 :Arrangement ,Guitar, Mix, Master, VideoEdit ____________________________ #music #india #contemporary #bollywood #Mohammedrafi #Rafisahab #cover #version #namitdas #anuragshanker #fusion #funk #groove #lockdown #quarantine #telecaster #guitars #jbass #sirebass #fender #saxophoneplayers #new #namitdasmusic #shankarjaikishan #oldbollywood #namitanurag #badanpesitare #Thepinkmoonmix

A post shared by Namit Das (@namitdas) on

"We take one of his signatures songs and bring down an epic old school funk arrangement on it to give you the 'pinkmoon' mix ! Last of the quarantine jams before we get back to our own material starting with a live release this month!," he added.

On the acting front, Namit is currently shooting for his upcoming film, "Aafat-E-Ishq".

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading