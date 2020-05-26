Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Pic of Mahesh Babu with Children

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar turns photographer yet again as she captures this adorable picture of the actor with his kids Sitara and Gautham.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 26, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
Mahesh Babu with family

Namrata Shirodkar on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture of her husband actor Mahesh Babu and their children Gautham and Sitara.

In the snap, we see the father-son duo indulge in a conversation. The picture also features Sitara who is all set to get into the pool.

Sharing the adorable snap as a part of her ongoing memory therapy series titled ‘One for each day’, Namrata wrote, “Someone’s feeling left out in the conversation (sic)!"

Earlier, Namrata had given a sneak peek into her husband’s home gym set up.

Sharing the video, Namrata had written, “The Lion’s den!! #stayhomestaysafe (sic).”

Watch the clip:

View this post on Instagram

The Lion’s den !! #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

A few days back, Mahesh Babu shared a video featuring himself and his son Gautam as the two play ‘who is taller’. Towards the end of the clip, we could also spot Sitara who was playing around.

"Height check!! He's tall #LockdownShenanigans (sic)," the actor wrote in the caption.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi and starred Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Mahesh Babu also has a project with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli in his kitty. The untitled project will be bankrolled by KL Narayana.



