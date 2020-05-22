Namrata Shirodkar Shares Glimpse Of Hubby Mahesh Babu's 'Lion's Den'; See Pic

Since the onset of lockdown, social media has been abuzz with tons of throwbacks. However, Mahesh Babu and family are taking a different route as they are busy building memories and sharing the same on their social media handle.

The actor’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar recently gave a stunning glimpse of Mahesh Babu‘s home gym. The Bharat Ane Nenu star was spotted in shorts and tee as he walks to start off a workout session. Namrata captioned the short clip as “The Lion’s den !!” along with the hashtag #stayhomestaysafe.

Meanwhile, the entire family engaged in a ‘blink and you lose’ competition and the undisputed winner was none other than Mahesh Babu.

Namrata showed us first how son, Gautham fared in the game when pitched against his dad. But the young boy couldn’t control his laughter and eventually lost.

Recently, we saw how Mahesh Babu beat Namrata and it is exceedingly adorable. In a very sweet confession, Namrata stated that although she is good at the game, she didn’t stand a chance next to her better-half. “After MB vs GG !! ‘Twas my turn... #blinkandyoulose Of course MB wins. I’m super good at this game btw... but just can’t win with this boy!! #memorytherapy one for each day... @urstrulymahesh,” she wrote.

Mahesh Babu replied in the comments saying, “It all comes back to that laugh (heart emojis) For his next project, Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube