Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Namrata Shirodkar’s Shares Adorable Video of 'Little Potter' Sitara Trying Her Hands on Pottery Wheel

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is back with her memory therapy series titled ‘One for each day’.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Namrata Shirodkar’s Shares Adorable Video of 'Little Potter' Sitara Trying Her Hands on Pottery Wheel
Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is back with her memory therapy series titled ‘One for each day’.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is back with her memory therapy series titled ‘One for each day’. In her latest Instagram post, the former Miss India has posted a throwback video of her daughter Sitara getting the first-hand experience on a pottery wheel.

In the post, Namrata said that she along with other members was excited to see Sitara’s hands make magic.

“My little potter @sitaraghattamaneni’s first time on the pottery wheel. We were all curious to watch those little hands make magic. she's more concerned about cleaning her hands. #safehandsfirst* #MemoryTherapy. One for each day,” Namrata wrote alongside the clip.

Later on, Sitara too posted the clip on her account and said that the clip was recorded during her Maldives vacation.

She wrote, “This is me making a pot. The clay was so creamy like ice cream but I thought it will never come off my fingers. Our holiday at the Maldives”.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading