Namrata Shirodkar’s Shares Adorable Video of 'Little Potter' Sitara Trying Her Hands on Pottery Wheel

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is back with her memory therapy series titled ‘One for each day’. In her latest Instagram post, the former Miss India has posted a throwback video of her daughter Sitara getting the first-hand experience on a pottery wheel.

In the post, Namrata said that she along with other members was excited to see Sitara’s hands make magic.

“My little potter @sitaraghattamaneni’s first time on the pottery wheel. We were all curious to watch those little hands make magic. she's more concerned about cleaning her hands. #safehandsfirst* #MemoryTherapy. One for each day,” Namrata wrote alongside the clip.

Later on, Sitara too posted the clip on her account and said that the clip was recorded during her Maldives vacation.

She wrote, “This is me making a pot. The clay was so creamy like ice cream but I thought it will never come off my fingers. Our holiday at the Maldives”.

