Namrata Shirodkar's Throwback Pic is All Things Love

Namrata Shirodkar on Tuesday has shared a throwback snap to wish her friend Ally on her birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Namrata Shirodkar's Throwback Pic is All Things Love
Namrata Shirodkar on Tuesday has shared a throwback snap to wish her friend Ally on her birthday.

Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar on Tuesday has shared a throwback snap to wish her friend Ally on her birthday. Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, “Happiest birthday my ally. sending u so much love and many blessings !! Have a rocking one at home. (sic)”

In the snap, Namrata along with her daughter Sitara and the birthday girl can be seen posing for the lens.

On the occasion of World Laughter Day 2020, Namrata shared an adorable video clip from her family diaries. The clip features Namrata’s husband and South superstar Mahesh Babu and their two kids Gautam and Sitara.

“Love, life and laughter ** All of 3 !! Frozen was her religion ‘let it go ‘became ‘Merrigo’** Even her nana couldn’t get her to sing his song *** GG all of 8❤️❤️❤️❤️ talking of majesto!! **( no idea who he is **) so much love everywhere ❤️❤️they all grow so fast !! Memory therapy... One for each day* #worldlaughterday #Stayhomestaysafe #familyiseverything,” read the caption.

