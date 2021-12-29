Nanoparticles Based Packaging Materials Can Enhance Shelf-life of Food Items: Study

A new study has revealed that nanotechnology can play an instrumental role in increasing the shelf-life of food products while maintaining their taste, colour and quality. This has come to light in a joint study conducted by the National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh and Mizoram University. Researchers claim that the nanoparticles based packaging materials can enhance functional properties such as self-life, taste and texture of packaged food items compared to conventional and non-biodegradable packaging.

The findings of this study have been published in the European Food Research and Technology journal.

Dr Tingirikari Jagan Mohan Rao, Assistant Professor of the Department of Biotechnology at NIT Andhra Pradesh said that the study underscores the role of nanoparticles in providing mechanical stability to the packing material. The outcome of the study shows how nano-sensors can be developed for packaging materials with antimicrobial properties. The technology can also help to detect pathogens, pesticides and allergens as well as to prevent spoilage and contamination of food products.

According to Dr Rao, the inorganic nanoparticles help in food preservation by increasing the shelf-life of food products and releasing antioxidants that protect the food from harmful UltraViolet radiations.

The focus of the study is on adherence to eco-friendly practices in food packaging such as proper labeling which can pave the way for cytotoxic studies on humans and animals.

Dr Punari Jayasekhar Babu of NIT Mizoram University reported that as of now very less work has been done to evaluate the toxic effects of nanoparticles on mammalian cells under natural conditions. Inorganic nanoparticles are insoluble and present a great challenge of bioaccumulation in human cells, which can lead to biotoxicity. Thus, its use in the food processing industry may be hindered.

