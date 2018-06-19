English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Naomi Campbell and Monica Bellucci Light Up Milan Fashion Week
With an over-the-top gilt and baroque decor glittering in the background, the 48-year-old Campbell was a vision from top to bottom from her elegant black hat with a white band to her sparkling silver heels.
A file photo of Naomi Campbell.
Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell and Italian star Monica Bellucci on Saturday injected Hollywood-octane oomph in to the second day of Milan men's fashion week, sporting sizzling men's suits teamed with skyscraper stilettos for Dolce&Gabbana.
With an over-the-top gilt and baroque decor glittering in the background, the 48-year-old Campbell was a vision from top to bottom from her elegant black hat with a white band to her sparkling silver heels.
She wore a classic pinstripe suit with a carefully mismatched bow tie adorning her crisp white shirt.
The catwalk celebrated love in all shapes and sizes -- heterosexual, gay, couples with children, cougars and sugar daddies -- sending women and men, women and women, men and men, women and toy boys and older men and their trophy conquests down the ramp in eye-popping colours screaming Florida.
Bellucci showed off a three-piece coal black suit with a wide lapel, teetering on vertiginous heels with her hands in her pockets.
The younger models were heartthrobs of the Millennials -- a target group for the house -- including actor Cameron Dallas, Chinese singer and actor Karry Wang and Kailand Wander, the son of US music legend Stevie Wonder.
Apart from Campbell and Bellucci's suits, the other offerings bore the quirky, sassy D&G stamp: suits encrusted with precious stones or layered with dazzling silver and gold embroidery that the maison put down to a "Gothic inspiration."
- Snakes motifs and neon shades -
Versace also opted for full-blast -- but far younger -- star power, leading with current top model Bella Hadid. Both the boys and girls wore outfits bearing the brand's trademark snake motif, as well as head-to-toe fluorescent green and pink combinations.
Trousers were in plaid and shorts were both baggy or tight and some were asymmetrical. There were letter box red cardigans emblazoned with a crown and Donatella Versace said the collection catered to three kinds of men: a "street style" for stars, another for dandies and a third for "leaders."
"The Versace man is not ordinary, he is watched and spoken of," she said.
Milan will showcase 28 ready-to-wear collections to reveal the Spring-Summer 2019 lines. Among the major Italian names showing between now and Monday are Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Prada and Giorgio Armani. The overseas fashion houses taking part include Britain's Stella McCartney, Canada's Dsquared2 and Germany's Philipp Plein. McCartney is returning to Milan after a four-year absence and will close the fashion week on Monday evening.
Also Watch
With an over-the-top gilt and baroque decor glittering in the background, the 48-year-old Campbell was a vision from top to bottom from her elegant black hat with a white band to her sparkling silver heels.
She wore a classic pinstripe suit with a carefully mismatched bow tie adorning her crisp white shirt.
The catwalk celebrated love in all shapes and sizes -- heterosexual, gay, couples with children, cougars and sugar daddies -- sending women and men, women and women, men and men, women and toy boys and older men and their trophy conquests down the ramp in eye-popping colours screaming Florida.
Bellucci showed off a three-piece coal black suit with a wide lapel, teetering on vertiginous heels with her hands in her pockets.
The younger models were heartthrobs of the Millennials -- a target group for the house -- including actor Cameron Dallas, Chinese singer and actor Karry Wang and Kailand Wander, the son of US music legend Stevie Wonder.
Apart from Campbell and Bellucci's suits, the other offerings bore the quirky, sassy D&G stamp: suits encrusted with precious stones or layered with dazzling silver and gold embroidery that the maison put down to a "Gothic inspiration."
- Snakes motifs and neon shades -
Versace also opted for full-blast -- but far younger -- star power, leading with current top model Bella Hadid. Both the boys and girls wore outfits bearing the brand's trademark snake motif, as well as head-to-toe fluorescent green and pink combinations.
Trousers were in plaid and shorts were both baggy or tight and some were asymmetrical. There were letter box red cardigans emblazoned with a crown and Donatella Versace said the collection catered to three kinds of men: a "street style" for stars, another for dandies and a third for "leaders."
"The Versace man is not ordinary, he is watched and spoken of," she said.
Milan will showcase 28 ready-to-wear collections to reveal the Spring-Summer 2019 lines. Among the major Italian names showing between now and Monday are Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Prada and Giorgio Armani. The overseas fashion houses taking part include Britain's Stella McCartney, Canada's Dsquared2 and Germany's Philipp Plein. McCartney is returning to Milan after a four-year absence and will close the fashion week on Monday evening.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'