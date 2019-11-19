Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Naomie Harris Wants to Buy a Rural Home and Live an Off-grid Life

Naomie Harris who is currently living in London wants to buy a more rural abode where she can be as self-sufficient as possible.

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Naomie Harris Wants to Buy a Rural Home and Live an Off-grid Life
image of actress naomie harris, courtesy of instagram

Actress Naomie Harris, who is currently living in London, wants to buy a more rural abode where she can be as self-sufficient as possible.

Harris spoke about her plans on living an "off-grid" life in an interview to the Observer magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: " "Off grid as much as I possibly can be, solar panels, rainwater collection, and growing my own fruit and vegetables, that kind of thing."

The 43-year-old star admitted she is "constantly" trying to find somewhere she feels at home and has grown to realize she's at her happiest in the countryside.

"I've traveled all over the world and I'm always constantly trying to find a place that feels like home. I was, like: 'There must be somewhere warm that I can move to.' But no, the English countryside does it for me, that's it," she added.

Talking about herself, she shared that she like a peaceful and quiet life.

"I'm quite militant about getting to bed before 10pm, and I'll leave a party if necessary.I don't drink, I don't smoke, and I only really drink water.I was never that person who was on covers of Hello!, telling stories about my personal life. I've never been a celebrity as such," she added.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram