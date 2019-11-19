Naomie Harris Wants to Buy a Rural Home and Live an Off-grid Life
Naomie Harris who is currently living in London wants to buy a more rural abode where she can be as self-sufficient as possible.
image of actress naomie harris, courtesy of instagram
Harris spoke about her plans on living an "off-grid" life in an interview to the Observer magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: " "Off grid as much as I possibly can be, solar panels, rainwater collection, and growing my own fruit and vegetables, that kind of thing."
The 43-year-old star admitted she is "constantly" trying to find somewhere she feels at home and has grown to realize she's at her happiest in the countryside.
"I've traveled all over the world and I'm always constantly trying to find a place that feels like home. I was, like: 'There must be somewhere warm that I can move to.' But no, the English countryside does it for me, that's it," she added.
Talking about herself, she shared that she like a peaceful and quiet life.
"I'm quite militant about getting to bed before 10pm, and I'll leave a party if necessary.I don't drink, I don't smoke, and I only really drink water.I was never that person who was on covers of Hello!, telling stories about my personal life. I've never been a celebrity as such," she added.
