Narali Purnima 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantras and Shubh Muhurat for the Coconut Festival in Maharashtra

NARALI PURNIMA 2022: The auspicious festival of Narali Purnima is celebrated every year on the Purnima Tithi of Sawan month. The festival is prominently celebrated in the coastal regions of India such as Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat. On this day, the fishermen community worship Lord Varun, the Hindu god of oceans.

Fishermen observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Varun by offering him coconut. This is why the festival is known as Narali (coconut) Purnima. It is believed that the community seeks blessings of the sea to help them save from the dreading incidents during sailing. As per Panchang, the Narali Purnima will be celebrated on August 12 this year.

Narali Purnima 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Panchang, the Purnima tithi will begin at 10:38 am on August 11 and will be in effect till 7:05 am at August 12. As the sun will rise on August 12 in the Purnima Tithi, Narali Purnima fast will be observed on Friday.

Narali Purnima 2022: Significance

With Shravan Purnima, the monsoon comes to an end. It is said that with Purnima Tithi of Shravan, the fishing season begin. So fishermen seek blessings of Lord Varun before beginning their work. It is also said that if one worships the sea on the auspicious day of Shravana Purnima, the lord of sea gets pleased and protects fishermen from all sorts of untoward incidents.

People also plant trees on this day to pay their gratitude to the mother earth. Devotees make different sweet dishes from coconut and share them with their friends and family. They celebrate the festival by singing and dancing to devotional music.

Narali Purnima 2022: Mantra

While conducting the Puja, the devotees should recite the mantra “Om Vam Varunaya Namah” to seek blessings of the Lord.

